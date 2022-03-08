Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:17 pm
SA vs Ban: Shakib Al Hassan’s terrible attitude is slammed by BCB President

BCB president Nazmul Hassan reacts to Shakib Al Hassan, who has been declared unavailable for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Shakib Al Hassan
Shakib’s devotion to the national team was questioned by the BCB official, who asked if he would desire a similar sabbatical from the IPL if he had been selected.

“I think it is logical to think that if he were in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn’t have given his name in the IPL [auction],” Nazmul Hassan said.

Despite professing to be in bad physical and mental condition, Shakib entered the IPL auction but was not selected by any franchise.

“We can’t do anything if he doesn’t want to play [for Bangladesh]. But he can’t keep saying. I will play this game. I won’t play that game. We are soft on those we love, but they also have to be professional. Otherwise, we will have to make decisions that no one will like.” added the BCB president.

Shakib told the BCB that he only intends to play limited over forms for the majority of 2022. He agreed to play in the IPL on the same dates as Bangladesh’s trip of South Africa in March and April.

However, he was not selected by any franchise, the BCB hoped he would be available for the impending South Africa tour.

Hassan said that Shakib agreed to tour South Africa for ODIs and Tests after the last ODI against Afghanistan last week.

On Sunday, he was a member of both squads. He walked away, requesting a break. The allrounder asked BCB if he may withdraw from the ODI series in order to be emotionally and physically fresh for the Test series later in the tour.

The BCB President stated that the players have been instructed to tell the board in advance if they want to skip a certain format.

Tamim Iqbal was unable to play in last year’s ICC T20 World Cup and will also be unable to play in this year’s edition. Mahmudullah, another player, has retired from the Test format.

“I have been clear with everyone that they must inform us beforehand if they don’t want to play a particular format,” Hassan said. “But they shouldn’t do all this. It is not desirable.”

The BCB President was dissatisfied with the player’s abrupt change of heart and failure to keep BCB informed of their plans.

Shakib Al Hassan has appeared in only 15 of Bangladesh’s 33 Tests in the last five years. During this time, he was suspended for a year for failing to report a corrupt approach, injuries, and personal leave.

