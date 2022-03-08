Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
SA vs Ban: South Africa’s players will play ODI before leaving for IPL

JOHANNESBURG: Before travelling for India, eight South African cricketers with Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will play the ODI home series against Bangladesh.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
South Africa

Cricket South Africa announced a 16-man squad for the three-match World Cup Super League series on Tuesday.

The series will take place from March 18 till March 23.

Since the IPL begins on March 26, South African players may be forced to miss the start of the tournament due to quarantine rules.

However, it is unclear whether IPL-bound players will be available to play for South Africa in the two World Championship Tests against Bangladesh, which begin on April 12 and end on April 12.

Anrich Nortje, who has not played for South Africa since the T20 World Cup in November, is still unavailable while he recovers from a hip injury, and his participation in the Tests and the IPL appears to be in doubt.

The loss of fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who failed a fitness test, is the sole alteration from the squad that thrashed India 3-0 in January.

Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, and Rassie van der Dussen are among the IPL players in the team.

A full-strength Test squad would certainly include Jansen, Markram, Ngidi, Rabada, and van der Dussen.

Last week, Test captain Dean Elgar stated he would advise the players to prioritise their commitment to their country over the IPL’s financial possibilities.

South African squad

  • Temba Bavuma (C)
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Quinton de Kock (wkt)
  • Zubayr Hamza
  • Marco Jansen
  • Janneman Malan
  • Aiden Markram
  • David Miller
  • Lungi Ngidi
  • Wayne Parnell
  • Andile Phehlukwayo
  • Dwaine Pretorius
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Kyle Verreynne (wkt)

Fixtures

  • March 18, Centurion
  • March 20, Johannesburg
  • March 23, Centurion

