Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 10:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shahid Afridi criticises team’s defensive strategy during first Test

KARACHI: The Benaud-Qadir Trophy's inaugural Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a tie. The dreary condition of the pitch used for the match in Rawalpindi has drawn a lot of criticism.

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 10:04 pm
Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. © Shahid Afridi YouTube

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Benaud-Qadir Trophy’s inaugural Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a tie. The dreary condition of the pitch used for the match in Rawalpindi has drawn a lot of criticism.

Batters dominated the match for the entire five days, scoring over 1100 runs and taking only 14 wickets. The conditions didn’t appear to impress the players either.

The surface has been dubbed a “bad advertisement for Test cricket” by experts all around the world. Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s former all-rounder, is the latest to criticise the management for staging such a match.

“They didn’t think about Australia, the bottom line was ‘we shouldn’t lose. But in the next two Tests in Lahore and Karachi, they have to make good pitches. You have to take advantage of your home series, or else when you go to Australia, you’re going to struggle,” Shahid Afridi said.

Throughout the match, the former skipper did not hold back in criticising Babar Azam and club management for their defensive strategy. He also stated that a four-bowler combination is risky for the bowlers, as they may develop injuries if they are overworked owing to a lack of bowling choices.

“Our bowling strength is so good. Our fast bowlers can bowl out this Australian side. And it isn’t as if our batters cannot play the Aussie bowlers. Cricket has grown over the past many years, it is time we grow as well. If you want people to count you among the likes of South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, you need to stay positive,” said Afridi.

“I’ve been playing for long and I know it is there since the start (the combination of seven batters and four bowlers). Six genuine batsmen are enough in any team, then you have an all-rounder and bowlers. But we always play with this combination (7-4). This isn’t going to work. Our batsmen are in form. If you are making pitches like these, you will have to play bowlers or else these fast bowlers will be at the risk of injuries,” he further added.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Pak vs Aus: Rawalpindi pitch officially graded 'below average' by match referee

KARACHI: The ground at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan and Australia played...
4 hours ago
Watch: David Warner flabbergasted by the beauty of Islamabad

KARACHI: David Warner, Australia's veteran opener, is flabbergasted by the beauty of...
4 hours ago
What is Roman Abramovich's net worth, and have his assets in the United Kingdom been frozen?

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH is a successful Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin....
4 hours ago
What does Roman Abramovich sanctions mean for Chelsea FC?

LONDON: Future of Chelsea has been cast into doubt after Russian owner...
4 hours ago
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich hit with assets freeze and travel ban

LONDON: As part of new UK government sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs,...
6 hours ago
Australia's Warner pledges to attend idol Warne's funeral

KARACHI: Australian opener David Warner plans to attend the state funeral of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Camilla
7 mins ago
THE DUCHESS of Cornwall Camilla blasts Russia

During her International Women's Day reception, the Duchess of Cornwall blasted Russia...
Mohammad Yousuf
8 mins ago
Watch: Mohammad Yousuf believes every host team prepares wickets according to their strengths

KARACHI: Mohammad Yousuf, Pakistan's batting coach for the Australia series, believes every...
Wilderness Festival 2022
10 mins ago
Wilderness Festival 2022: Jungle and Underworld announced and here’s how to buy tickets

Wilderness Festival 2022: WILDERNESS Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, and it's...
Ayeza Khan's
16 mins ago
Ayeza Khan’s Enchanting Pictures From A Recent Event In Lahore

Ayeza Khan is a beautiful and well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz...
Adsence Ad 300X600