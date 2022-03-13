Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:46 pm
Shane Warne believed he had 30 years to live and was at his ‘happiest,’ according to a counsellor

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:46 pm
Shane Warne

SHANE Warne believed he had 30 years to live and was the “happiest he had ever been” before dying, according to his counsellor.

Lianne Young, 47, who gave the 52-year-old ex-cricketer relationship advice in 2015, said he was ready to settle down.

She also revealed that the infamous womaniser had long since moved on from his relationship with actress Liz Hurley, 56.

She described his death as a terrible shock, revealing that he was making plans for the future and confessed to her that he finally knew what he wanted out of life.

“Everything was going well,” Lianne added. He’d scheduled three months off and was looking forward to spending time with his children, whom he adored. There was no indication of any health issues. He believed he had 30 years left in him.

“We discussed relationships, and he seemed ready to meet someone new.” He never ruminated on his past.

“I recall asking at the end of the session, ‘Do you know what you want now?’

“And he said, ‘Yes, I’m happy.'” I believe he desired three things in life: to be close to his children, to settle down with someone, and to play cricket.

“He was optimistic about the future.”

And she revealed how the athlete, who had been on a 14-day juice diet before dying on a trip to Thailand, was “hurt” by “fat-shaming” photos.

“There were pictures of Shane out there that were not flattering,” she continued. I’m sure seeing those images would irritate him at times.

“He was keen to get back to a healthy way of living.”

Lianne said Aussie Shane respected women, saying: “I know an awful lot of men who could learn something from Shane in that way.”

 

