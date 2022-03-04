Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates – Condolences pour in for legendary cricketer
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52
Shane Warne dead: Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner of all time and an Australian cricket star, has died at the age of 52. In the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), Warne's management issued a brief statement stating that he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time and...
What Shane Warne tweeted few hours before his death?
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand, shocking the cricketing world, which had just come to terms with the death of legend Rodney Marsh. The legendary spinner appeared in 145 Test matches for Australia, taking 708 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had also played 194 One-Day Internationals for Australia, taking 293 wickets. In the 1993 Ashes, Warne was credited with bowling the "bowl of the...
Shane Warne's greatest hits from his international career
Shane Warne, the great Australian spinner, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Thailand, shocking the sporting world. Warne, who was largely considered as one of the best bowlers of all time, died at the age of 52. On and off the field, Warne, a colourful figure, was a true superstar. Here's a summary of Shane Warne illustrious career 1001: The total number of wickets Warne has taken throughout his illustrious career. He's one of only two bowlers...
Shane Warne's 10 most memorable deliveries
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday at the age of 52, was regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history. Warne made his Test debut against India in 1992, and his final match for Australia was against England in 2007. He retired as the second bowler in history to have taken more than 1,000 wickets in his 15-year international career. Warne and former Sri-Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan are the only...
Shane Warne recently lashed out at media outlets recently, HERE’S WHY
Shane Warne, an Australian cricket legend who was once engaged to English actress Elizabeth 'Liz' Hurley, died on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. While the legendary athlete leaves behind three children with ex-wife Simone Callahan, Brooke, Summer, and Jackson, it was his engagement with Hurley that kept rumour mills buzzing and kept him in the headlines – much to his chagrin. That is why the late Warne recently slammed a particular publication after it...
What Did Shane Warne said about war in Ukraine War days before his death
Shane Warne slammed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in tweets days before his untimely death at the age of 52, calling it "unprovoked" and "unjustified." "The entire world is rooting for the Ukrainian people as they face an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The images are horrifying, and I can't believe nothing is being done to stop it. I'm sending my heartfelt condolences to my Ukrainian friend @jksheva7 and his family "Warne tagged his friend and Ukrainian...
Watch: Shane Warne's top three international cricket moments
KARACHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. He was regarded as one of the game's all-time greats who reinvented spin bowling. He was 52 years old at the time. Warne's management issued a brief statement stating that Warne died in Thailand and that the cause of death was perhaps a heart attack. Since making his debut in 1992, Warne has appeared in 145 Tests for Australia, taking 708 wickets. Warne had...
Shane Warne, the legendary Australian cricketer, life and career in pictures
Shane Warne, one of the greatest bowlers of all time who revitalised the art of leg spin, died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. On and off the cricket pitch, the Victoria-born spinner had a colourful life. The BOL news agency has put together a photo gallery of his career. [caption id="attachment_386812" align="alignnone" width="990"] Australia’s Shane Warne bows to spectators after they show appreciation for his five Ashes wickets against England at the Oval in 2005...
'End of an era,' Cricket fraternity mourns Shane Warne's death
Following the news of Australia's former cricketer Shane Warne's death, cricketers and fans around the world began to express their grief and sadness. The cricketer, 52, who died of a suspected heart attack, was a member of his team from 1992 to 2007. Star player Shahid Afridi said he was "inspired by Warne's bowling from the start of his career." https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1499756145371668485 Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said it's hard to believe that Warne has passed away. [embed]https://twitter.com/babarazam258/status/1499755733054861321[/embed] Former Pakistan fast bowler...
Shane Warne dead: Shane Warne, the best leg-spinner of all time and an Australian cricket star, has died at the age of 52.
In the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), Warne’s management issued a brief statement stating that he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.
“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
It comes just hours after the death of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the best wicketkeepers in the game.
Warne is credited with resurrecting leg-spin bowling, and during the course of his 15-year career, he collected 708 Test wickets, second only to Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800.
Australia opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”
