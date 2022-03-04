Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:49 pm
Shane Warne recently lashed out at media outlets recently, HERE’S WHY

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:49 pm
Shane Warne

Shane Warne, an Australian cricket legend who was once engaged to English actress Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Hurley, died on Friday of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

While the legendary athlete leaves behind three children with ex-wife Simone Callahan, Brooke, Summer, and Jackson, it was his engagement with Hurley that kept rumour mills buzzing and kept him in the headlines – much to his chagrin.

That is why the late Warne recently slammed a particular publication after it reported on a possible rekindling between the two just months ago in September 2021.

 

Reacting to the article, Warne had said, “For 30 years my children and I have had to put up with your lies and fabricated stories – well not anymore.”

“You should not be allowed to just make things up. You are going to apologise to the Australian public for your continual lies & my family as this is an absolute disgrace – AGAIN!” he further slammed.

“And for the small minority out there that want to reply with smart arse comments – imagine what it would be like if someone continually made-up stories about you & put it in the public domain for 30 years & the effects that has on your mental health and your families!” concluded the cricketer.

On Friday, March 4, an official statement said, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

Warne was a talented cricketer who was once captain of the Australian national team and was widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the game’s history.

From 2011 to 2013, the late athlete was engaged to Liz Hurley.

