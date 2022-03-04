VIDEO: Shane Warne’s 10 most memorable deliveries

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday at the age of 52, was regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history.

Warne made his Test debut against India in 1992, and his final match for Australia was against England in 2007. He retired as the second bowler in history to have taken more than 1,000 wickets in his 15-year international career.

Warne and former Sri-Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan are the only cricketers in history to have taken more than 1,000 wickets.

Throughout his career, Warne has played a number of balls that have not only blown the minds of the batsmen but also the spectators.

Here’s a glimpse of the spin legend’s 10 most memorable deliveries.