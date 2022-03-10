Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:23 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shane Warne’s body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:23 am
Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shane Warne’s body was flown back to Australia yesterday.

His family, including ex-wife Simone, waited at Melbourne’s Essendon Airport to meet the private jet from Thailand, with his coffin draped in the Australian flag.

Shane, 52, died a week ago of a suspected heart attack.

His body was returned from Thailand, where he died suddenly a week ago after suffering a suspected heart attack in his luxury villa.

The sporting icon’s death stunned the world, and Australia is now preparing to honour their cricketing hero with a state funeral, with 100,000 mourners expected to fill Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground.

His parents, children and ex-wife Simone Callahan were all seen waiting in a hangar at the airport.

Helen Nolan, Warne’s personal assistant, was visibly upset as she joined others close to the star.

As a white van carrying the cricket hero’s body left the airport on his final journey home, his coffin was draped in an Australian flag, and his mother was seen clutching a white rose.

Outside, a small crowd gathered to pay their respects.

After an autopsy revealed that Warne died of natural causes, Thai authorities granted permission for his body to be returned home.

Brooke Warne, Warne’s eldest daughter, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her father hours before his body arrived in Oz.

“Dad, my heart is broken, this doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make sense that you are no longer here with us, it doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

Her brother Jackson, 23, also shared a series of snaps and videos with his dad.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages and love.”

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB assured ICC to improve future pitches

KARACHI: After the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed Pindi Stadium's pitch below...
5 hours ago
Shahid Afridi criticises team's defensive strategy during first Test

KARACHI: The Benaud-Qadir Trophy's inaugural Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in...
5 hours ago
Watch: Mohammad Yousuf believes every host team prepares wickets according to their strengths

KARACHI: Mohammad Yousuf, Pakistan's batting coach for the Australia series, believes every...
6 hours ago
Shane Warne's body has been returned to Australia

MELBOURNE: On Thursday, a private plane transported the body of Australian cricket...
6 hours ago
Sussex signs India's Cheteshwar Pujara to replace Australia's Travis Head

LONDON: Sussex has signed Cheteshwar Pujara as a replacement for Travis Head,...
7 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Rawalpindi pitch officially graded 'below average' by match referee

KARACHI: The ground at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan and Australia played...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Three is definitely a crowd for this single mom. Stephanie Hansen has...
pregnant women
11 mins ago
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

When a woman is about to give birth, you'd expect to find...
16 mins ago
Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a “national security threat.”

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time. Georgie...
Molly-Mae
24 mins ago
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach...
Adsence Ad 300X600