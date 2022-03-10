Shane Warne’s body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral

Shane Warne’s body was flown back to Australia yesterday.

His family, including ex-wife Simone, waited at Melbourne’s Essendon Airport to meet the private jet from Thailand, with his coffin draped in the Australian flag.

His body was returned from Thailand, where he died suddenly a week ago after suffering a suspected heart attack in his luxury villa.

The sporting icon’s death stunned the world, and Australia is now preparing to honour their cricketing hero with a state funeral, with 100,000 mourners expected to fill Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground.

