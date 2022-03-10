Shane Warne’s body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral
Shane Warne’s body was flown back to Australia yesterday.
His family, including ex-wife Simone, waited at Melbourne’s Essendon Airport to meet the private jet from Thailand, with his coffin draped in the Australian flag.
Shane, 52, died a week ago of a suspected heart attack.
His body was returned from Thailand, where he died suddenly a week ago after suffering a suspected heart attack in his luxury villa.
The sporting icon’s death stunned the world, and Australia is now preparing to honour their cricketing hero with a state funeral, with 100,000 mourners expected to fill Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground.
His parents, children and ex-wife Simone Callahan were all seen waiting in a hangar at the airport.
Helen Nolan, Warne’s personal assistant, was visibly upset as she joined others close to the star.
As a white van carrying the cricket hero’s body left the airport on his final journey home, his coffin was draped in an Australian flag, and his mother was seen clutching a white rose.
Outside, a small crowd gathered to pay their respects.
After an autopsy revealed that Warne died of natural causes, Thai authorities granted permission for his body to be returned home.
Brooke Warne, Warne’s eldest daughter, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her father hours before his body arrived in Oz.
“Dad, my heart is broken, this doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make sense that you are no longer here with us, it doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple.
Her brother Jackson, 23, also shared a series of snaps and videos with his dad.
He wrote: “Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages and love.”
