Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, on Shane Warne’s death: ‘Legends live on’

Shane Warne, an Australian cricketer, died on Friday at the age of 52. He was found unresponsive in his villa, according to a statement, and doctors were unable to revive him.

Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhoni, Shibani Dandekar and others are among the actors who reacted to the news.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani captioned a picture of herself with Shane on her Instagram Stories, “Completely crushed. Warney you were more than just a cricket legend! Your energy was infectious. Will always remember how warm, kind and crazy you were! Always the funniest guy in the room. No doubt you are making people laugh in the clouds as we speak. Gone too soon. Rest in paradise my friend.”

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences on the loss of the renowned cricketer on Twitter, writing, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking.”

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also posted an Instagram snapshot of herself with Shane with the caption, “Legends live on.”

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome close-up image of Shane from one of the matches on Instagram, captioning it with a broken heart emoji.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora also published a post on her Instagram Stories on Shane’s death, writing, “This is so sad and shocking.”

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan also posted a photo of himself with the caption “RIP.”

Arjun Kapoor

With a broken heart emoji, actor Arjun Kapoor posted a snapshot of Shane.

Shane is regarded as one of the best leg-spinners of all time, and was a key member of Australia’s all-conquering team in the 1990s and 2000s. The leg-spinner was famed for his deception, taking 1001 international wickets in his career. He became the first bowler in history to reach 1,000 international wickets.

