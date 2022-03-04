Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 09:36 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, on Shane Warne’s death: ‘Legends live on’

Shane Warne, an Australian cricketer, died on Friday at the age of 52. He was found unresponsive in his villa, according to a statement, and doctors were unable to revive him.

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 09:36 pm
Shane Warne

© Hindustan Times

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shane Warne, an Australian cricketer, died on Friday at the age of 52. He was found unresponsive in his villa, according to a statement, and doctors were unable to revive him.

Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhoni, Shibani Dandekar and others are among the actors who reacted to the news.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani captioned a picture of herself with Shane on her Instagram Stories, “Completely crushed. Warney you were more than just a cricket legend! Your energy was infectious. Will always remember how warm, kind and crazy you were! Always the funniest guy in the room. No doubt you are making people laugh in the clouds as we speak. Gone too soon. Rest in paradise my friend.”

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences on the loss of the renowned cricketer on Twitter, writing, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking.”

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also posted an Instagram snapshot of herself with Shane with the caption, “Legends live on.”

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome close-up image of Shane from one of the matches on Instagram, captioning it with a broken heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora also published a post on her Instagram Stories on Shane’s death, writing, “This is so sad and shocking.”

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan also posted a photo of himself with the caption “RIP.”

Arjun Kapoor

With a broken heart emoji, actor Arjun Kapoor posted a snapshot of Shane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Shane is regarded as one of the best leg-spinners of all time, and was a key member of Australia’s all-conquering team in the 1990s and 2000s. The leg-spinner was famed for his deception, taking 1001 international wickets in his career. He became the first bowler in history to reach 1,000 international wickets.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Watch: Shane Warne's top three international cricket moments

KARACHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack...
2 hours ago
Shane Warne, the legendary Australian cricketer, life and career in pictures

Shane Warne, one of the greatest bowlers of all time who revitalised...
2 hours ago
'End of an era,' Cricket fraternity mourns Shane Warne's death

Following the news of Australia's former cricketer Shane Warne's death, cricketers and...
2 hours ago
Shane Warne recently lashed out at media outlets, HERE’S WHY

Shane Warne, an Australian cricket legend who was once engaged to English...
2 hours ago
Shane Warne's 10 most memorable deliveries

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack...
2 hours ago
What Shane Warne tweeted few hours before his death?

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died at the age of 52 from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
4 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is in ‘great spirits’ as she attends her first event since being declared legally single, according to a source

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a grand entrance! The 41-year-old SKIMS...
 RT America
11 mins ago
 RT America is shutting down and laying off staff

According to a memo obtained by CNN from T&R Productions, the production...
Meghan Markle
19 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s sister sues her for allegedly lying about her childhood in an Oprah interview

Meghan Markle's half-sister is suing her for allegedly lying about her upbringing...
murder-suicide
26 mins ago
In a murder-suicide, a father shoots his three children and an adult before killing himself

According to reports, a father shot his three daughters and an adult...
Adsence Ad 300X600