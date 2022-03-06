Shining stars of Pakistan Super League 2022 

The seventh edition of the competition witnessed some of the finest local and foreign talent on display

RAWALPINDI: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an end on February 27 with a glittering final at the Gaddafi Stadium where the home team Lahore Qalandars thrashed defending champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs to clinch their maiden title.

Just like every year, this edition also witnessed the rise of some of the best young talent in the country as well as from abroad who showcased their skills and left everyone impressed.

Let’s take a look at those future stars and their performances:

Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars)

When the teams were selected for the PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars were termed as the best bowling unit, largely because of the presence of the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan.

But as the tournament progressed, the focus slightly shifted towards the emerging young fast-bowler in Zaman Khan who proved to be a real sensation for the winning team.

The right-arm pacer was one of the primary reasons for Qalandars’ brilliant bowling at the death overs as he bowled yorkers at will in the final stages of the match.

The 20-year-old, who came in the spotlight during the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), was drafted by Qalandars in the Emerging category.

His selection proved to be a masterstroke by the franchise as he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the PSL 2022 with 18 scalps to his name and was subsequently named the Emerging Player of the Tournament.

His best figures of 4-16 came in the match against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium. However, his most memorable performance was against Islamabad United at the National Stadium, defending just 12 off the last over against hard-hitting players like Asif Ali and Azam Khan, the Mirpur-born just conceded three and claimed a wicket as well.

Mohammad Haris (Peshawar Zalmi)

Mohammad Haris is a very highly-rated wicketkeeper-batter in the local cricketing circles but to the general audience, he remained unknown for a long period of time.

However, in the recently concluded PSL 2022, the 20-year-old was a real star performer, both with the gloves as well as with the bat in hand.

Haris was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi in the Emerging category but he did not feature in the first half of the competition where the likes of Kamran Akmal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were ahead in the pecking order in that particular role.

However, with the former missing a few games due to an injury and the latter returning home because of a concussion, the Peshawar-born finally got a chance to showcase his talent at a time when Zalmi had no further room for an error.

In a short span of time, Haris became one of the players to watch out for in the competition.

He impressed everyone with his attacking intent as he took the opposition’s bowling attack to the cleaners and scored quick-fire runs at the very top, something Zalmi missed in the first half of the competition.

Haris ended up scoring 166 runs in just five innings at an average of 33.20 along with an impressive strike rate of 186.51, which included a half-century as well.

Other than that, he was also brilliant behind the stumps and was also involved in arguably the catch of the tournament.

While doing that, he also became the fourth batter in the history of PSL to hit a six on the first ball he faced during the match against Karachi Kings when he came down the track and smashed Imad Wasim for a maximum.

Yasir Khan (Peshawar Zalmi)

The third in the list features Peshawar Zalmi’s young top-order batter Yasir Khan. The right-hander did not manage to get enough chances to showcase his talent in the presence of Haris and Mohammad Umar in the same category. However, whenever he did, he showed his class with stroke play and temperament against some of the best in the country.

The right-hander scored 87 runs in four innings at an average of 21.75 along with the strike-rate of 152.63, which included the best score of 35.

Those numbers might not look that impressive but with the limited opportunities available, there was enough talent on display to have high hopes from.

Qasim Akram (Karachi Kings)

Qasim Akram is seen as a future star in Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity for some time now and it was because of this reason that he was named the captain of the national team for the U19 World Cup.

The youngster repaid some of the faith in the mega-event, where in the last match, he scored a century and claimed a five-wicket haul as well.

In the PSL 2022, he was a late entry but even then, he ended up leaving his mark despite Karachi Kings’ horror show. The 19-year-old managed to score 99 runs in four innings at an average of 33 along with a strike rate of 154.68.

His best knock came against Islamabad United where he remained 51 not out but unfortunately failed to take his team over the line because of a fantastic final over from Waqas Maqsood.

With the ball in hand, Qasim only bowled two overs where he claimed a solitary wicket and conceded 18 runs. That move was a surprising one considering that he is more than handy as an off-spinner.

Qasim along with Mir Hamza were probably the only two positives for the Kings in a disastrous campaign and they will be hoping to see more impressive performances from their young star in the seasons to come.

Harry Brook (Lahore Qalandars)

The fourth in the list features Lahore Qalandars’ middle-order batter Harry Brook. The 23-year-old played an instrumental role in the team’s maiden title triumph in the recently concluded campaign.

Brook finished the campaign with 264 runs at an impressive average of 52.80, best amongst all the Qalandars’ batters who faced more than 50 deliveries, that too with an outstanding strike rate of 171.42.

His best performance came in the match against Islamabad United where he became the youngest centurion in the history of PSL, smashing 102 not out off 49 balls with the help of 10 fours and five sixes.

In the grand finale, the Yorkshire-born once again came to the team’s rescue and scored 41 not out off just 22 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

It was his partnership with David Wiese of 43 off just 16 balls that helped Qalandars in posting the target of 180 in their allotted 20 overs, which proved to be the winning score.

With those performances, cricket fans in England will be excited about the future of their young star batter.

Will Smeed (Quetta Gladiators)

Quetta Gladiators’ Will Smeed was also on the list of young players who left a mark with their special performances.

The right-hander was rather unlucky to first being dropped from the team after the arrival of Jason Roy and James Vince and then also for failing to score a century, not once but twice.

But despite that, Smeed’s performance against some of the best bowlers in the format increased his profile.

The 20-year-old finished the competition with 240 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 40 along with the strike rate of 137.14, which included two half-centuries. His score-tally included two magnificent innings of 97 and 99 runs.