SL vs Ind: KSCA allows 100% audience for second Test

BENGALURU: The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be packed for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, which will take place over five days.

The decision was reached after the state government granted the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) plea.

The authorities had already granted authorization to fill the stadium to 50% of its total capacity. The decision was made after the group sought government approval due to the increased demand for tickets.

According to KSCA treasurer Vinay Mrithyunjaya, about 10,000 tickets made available to the general public had been sold out in the first two days.

An official press release from the association read, “Considering the high volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for the full capacity of the stadium.”

This will be the venue’s first Test match since Afghanistan’s first match in June 2018. It last held an international match in January 2020, when Australia came to town for a short ODI series, which India won thanks to Rohit Sharma’s century.

Bengaluru was originally scheduled to host Virat Kohli’s 100th Test but was later moved to host the tour finale to allow the Sri Lankan contingent to fly back home to Colombo on a direct flight.

