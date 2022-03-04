Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:39 am
South African great Allan Donald named Bangladesh bowling coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh's cricket board announced on Friday that South African fast bowling legend Allan Donald has been selected as the country's new pace bowling coach.

Allan Donald

Allan Donald. © cricketchronicle

“Allan will join us as bowling coach and will work with the national side until Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)’s cricket operation chief Jalal Yunus said.

Donald will take over for West Indies’ Ottis Gibson, who departed Bangladesh in January after two years with the team.

Donald, 55, will travel to South Africa with Bangladesh during their March-April tour of his home country.

On March 13, Bangladesh’s team will arrive in South Africa for three one-day internationals and two Test matches.

Donald is now the head coach of the ITEC Knights, a Division One cricket side that competes in South African domestic competitions for the Free State region.

“A very special day for me,” Donald said in a video message posted by the BCB.

“I’ll also be working closely with Russell Domingo, who I know really really well from my days with the Proteas,” he said.

“I know he has been working hard with the Bangladesh team and I am looking forward to working with the Bangladesh fast bowlers. A young talented bunch, there’s no doubt.”

Donald, who is in the ICC Hall of Fame, was the first South African to take 300 Test wickets, retiring with 330. Until the 2015 World Cup, he worked as a bowling coach for South Africa for four years.

As a coach or consultant, he has previously assisted New Zealand, Australia, England, and Sri Lanka.

