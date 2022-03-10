Sussex signs India’s Cheteshwar Pujara to replace Australia’s Travis Head

LONDON: Sussex has signed Cheteshwar Pujara as a replacement for Travis Head, with the India batter expected to be available for the majority of the English season in 2022.

Due to increased international obligations and the fact that he and his girlfriend, Jessica, are expecting their first child, Head requested to be freed from his contract with the south coast side.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has more than 6,500 Test runs under his belt, will arrive in time for the season’s opening Championship match in April and will stay until the completion of the 50-over one-day championship.

“Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so am eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success,” The 34-year-old, who has previously played for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Yorkshire, stated.

Head, who was supposed to lead Sussex to the first-class County Championship, said: “It comes with disappointment during a very exciting period for me personally that I won’t be returning this season…. I’m hopeful I can still have an impact at the club in the future.”

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper, is expected to be ready for the early part of the Championship season and at least eight Twenty20 Blast group games, according to Sussex.

The club has also signed Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe to reinforce their squad for the remaining Blast and Championship fixtures.

Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, will return for another Blast season, but his arrival date will be determined by the length of his involvement in the Indian Premier League.

