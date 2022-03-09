The Broncos have acquired Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade that also included Drew Lock, multiple picks, and players

Although it is not Aaron Rodgers, the Denver Broncos made a splash by acquiring a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks and Broncos agreed in principle on a trade that would send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver in exchange for a massive haul that included multiple first-round draught picks, as well as additional picks and players.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the complete package for Seattle, which also sent a fourth-round pick to Denver, includes two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.

The deal is subject to a physical and Wilson waiving his no-trade clause, and it cannot be completed until the new league year begins on March 16.

According to Rapoport, Wilson was only interested in joining the Broncos.

“From what I understand, this was the only team Russell Wilson wanted to join,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access on Tuesday. “A few teams had approached Seattle about trading for Russell Wilson. The Washington Commanders were one of the teams to make an offer. It was a substantial offer, on par with or even better than this. Russell Wilson desired a trade to the Denver Broncos. It’s a place he enjoys… and their roster is essentially stacked at receiver, defence, and running back. They only needed a quarterback, and they got one.”

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s future in Seattle had been in doubt for more than a year, despite Wilson’s insistence this offseason that he wanted to stay with the Seahawks.

He’s now switching from the NFC West to the AFC West.

Getting Wilson is a huge coup for Broncos general manager George Paton, who took a big swing at finally finding a solution to sports’ most important position. Since Peyton Manning’s retirement following the 2015 season, Denver has been in quarterback purgatory, cycling through signal-callers without finding an answer.

The Broncos now have a game-changing passer on their team.

Wilson’s 2021 campaign was hit and miss. He started out hot, but a finger injury forced him to miss the first games of his career, and he wasn’t the same when he returned. However, he caught fire again down the stretch, indicating that the issues were due to injury rather than any sort of decline.

Wilson has the prettiest deep ball in the NFL, can extend plays, and thrives within the offense’s framework or making off-schedule throws. The Broncos’ offensive line has improved in recent seasons, and they now have the foundation for a potent offence.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and young stud running back Javonte Williams are currently on the Broncos’ roster. Wilson will be in charge of a potent offence.

Seattle had no intention of moving Wilson unless they received a transformative package in exchange. The Broncos made an irresistible offer.

Adding Lock as part of the deal gives Seattle at least one quarterback option, with Geno Smith set to leave in free agency. However, it leaves a huge question about the future in the centre. Head coach Pete Carroll does not want to be a part of a rebuild, so where the Seahawks go at quarterback will indicate how quickly they can reshape the deck in the tough NFC West.

Aside from the quarterback, the Broncos had a playoff-ready roster. In a loaded AFC West, they now have a Super Bowl champion to compete with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.