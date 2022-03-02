‘To be a part of this dressing room and join my team-mates. It is a bit surreal to be honest,’ says Shan Masood

Pak vs Aus: Shan Masood is pleased to be back in Pakistan's Test team for their historic series against Australia, and described the sensation as 'surreal.'

Masood was axed from Pakistan’s team for their home series against South Africa, with Imran Butt replacing him. Masood last played a Test match for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand in 2021.

After complaining of chest trouble during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy encounter last year, Butt was withdrawn from the team, while Abid Ali had angioplasty treatments after complaining of chest pain.

“To represent Pakistan in any form, I don’t think there is anything bigger than that. I am very excited and in particular, taking part in this historic Test series,” Shan Masood made the remarks on the sidelines of training at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where both teams are preparing for the first Test on March 4th.

“Australia have returned back here after a long time. To be a part of this dressing room and join my teammates. It is a bit surreal to be honest, it’s been a year since I last played for Pakistan so it feels like I have come to a new place but the atmosphere, the people here, I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with everyone.”

Masood had to withdraw from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to the death of his sister, but he noted that the time off allowed him to reflect on his performance.

“After the T20 tournament, there was an incident in family which is why I had to take a break and missed five games of the QeA Trophy. Cricket is my passion but when you take some time off, you reflect on a lot of things. You get to understand the reality of life after such incidents.

“When I came back I started enjoying the game more. So I think the few matches that I played in first-class cricket, I played with a lot of freedom and tried to enjoy my cricket.”

The opening batter noted that being calm in high-intensity games would help him handle the format changeover better. He returned following an excellent run in the Pakistan Super League for his side Multan Sultans.

“When you’re coming to red ball from white-ball cricket and playing in front of such big crowds and keep yourself calm in those moments. I think you can keep those things in your stride and work through that if you’ve already handled such pressure situations, then format switching shouldn’t be an issue.”

The historical series will start on March 4.

