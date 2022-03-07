Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 09:51 pm
Watch: Babar Azam bowling during Pakistan-Australia first Test

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam, Pakistan's all-round captain and a world-class hitter bowled on the fourth day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam. © PCB Twitter

As Australia drew near to matching Pakistan’s first innings score of 476-4, declared as the run-fest appeared to be heading for a dreary draw, the skipper bowled the final over on the penultimate day.

In the 137th over, Babar gave up five runs.

Babar Azam over

  • 136.1 — Babar to Starc, 1 run
  • 136.2 — Babar to Cummins, FOUR!
  • 136.3 — Babar to Cummins, no run
  • 136.4 — Babar to Cummins, no run
  • 136.5 — Babar to Cummins, no run
  • 136.6 — Babar to Cummins, no run

Have a look

Meanwhile, overnight rain wiped out the whole morning session on day four, virtually putting an end to any chance of victory for either side in Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years.

After four days of bat-ball dominance on a level track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the touring team concluded the penultimate day on 449-7, 27 runs behind.

In a good batting performance by the tourists, Marnus Labuschagne scored 90 runs and Steve Smith added 78.

Mitchell Starc was on 12 when the game was called off due to inclement weather, with skipper Pat Cummins on four at the other end.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

