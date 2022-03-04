Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 02:38 pm
WATCH: I am Nyle Syed Babar Azam, a boy inspird by Babar Azam

babar azam
Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is now an inspiration for many fans across the country and especially children who look up to him.

Babar is currently the world’s number one batsman in T20I and onde day internationals. However, he is at number nine in Test cricket.

A video of a three-year-old refusing to take his father’s name and calling him ‘Nyle Syed Babar Azam’ has gone popular on the internet. He is a passionate fan of Pakistan’s all-format skipper and lives in Toronto, Canada.

As his father bowls to him, Nyle’s flowing drives mirror the footage. Nyle is infatuated with Babar, so his father posted the video from his account and is attempting to get it to him.

The video has been shared by plenty while some netizens opined that Nyle has a bright prospect ahead.

