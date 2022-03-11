Watch: ‘It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground,’ says Fawad Alam

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, a Pakistani middle-order batsman, has stated that representing his country on home soil is always a unique feeling for him.

On the eve of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium Karachi, the 36-year-old made these statements in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground and I feel immensely proud of the opportunity that I have.”

Fawad Alam has a terrific record at the National Stadium Karachi on the home circuit, scoring 2,453 runs at an average of 70.08 in 27 matches. Alam has 11 centuries and eight fifties to his credit, with a high of 224*.

This will be his second Test at National Stadium Karachi, after a fantastic century against South Africa in the 2020-21 season.

Pakistan was reduced to 176/6 after dismissing the Proteas for 220 in the first innings, but a stunning partnership between Fawad and Mohammad Rizwan got the home team out of trouble. The left-hander next batted with the tail and hit a match-winning 109 to win the match.

Speaking about the innings Alam said, “I cannot describe in words what I was feeling during the Test as it was my first match in Pakistan and home ground. It was a special inning for me as my team needed me to score big.

“I was playing at my home ground and knew the pitch and conditions very well and thankfully was able to execute my plans to perfection,” Fawad added.

