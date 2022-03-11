Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:37 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch: ‘It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground,’ says Fawad Alam

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, a Pakistani middle-order batsman, has stated that representing his country on home soil is always a unique feeling for him.

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:37 am
Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam. © Pakistan Cricket YouTube

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Fawad Alam, a Pakistani middle-order batsman, has stated that representing his country on home soil is always a unique feeling for him.

On the eve of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium Karachi, the 36-year-old made these statements in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “It is a dream for every player to represent his country in his home ground and I feel immensely proud of the opportunity that I have.”

Fawad Alam has a terrific record at the National Stadium Karachi on the home circuit, scoring 2,453 runs at an average of 70.08 in 27 matches. Alam has 11 centuries and eight fifties to his credit, with a high of 224*.

This will be his second Test at National Stadium Karachi, after a fantastic century against South Africa in the 2020-21 season.

Pakistan was reduced to 176/6 after dismissing the Proteas for 220 in the first innings, but a stunning partnership between Fawad and Mohammad Rizwan got the home team out of trouble. The left-hander next batted with the tail and hit a match-winning 109 to win the match.

Speaking about the innings Alam said, “I cannot describe in words what I was feeling during the Test as it was my first match in Pakistan and home ground. It was a special inning for me as my team needed me to score big.

“I was playing at my home ground and knew the pitch and conditions very well and thankfully was able to execute my plans to perfection,” Fawad added.

Have a look

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia's playing-XI for second Test

KARACHI: Australia has named their playing -XI for the second Test, which...
2 hours ago
Pat Cummins expresses gratitude to public for giving preferential treatment

For the first time in 24 years, the Australian men's cricket team...
3 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer watches cricket

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that he no longer watches...
3 hours ago
Pakistan vs India: National cricketers' salaries comparison

Pakistan vs India: The Pakistan cricket team is one of the lowest-paid...
3 hours ago
WWC 2022: Pakistan on verge of missing out World Cup

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan lost for the third time in a row against...
6 hours ago
IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga selected as Rajasthan Royals' fast bowling coach

BANGALORE: The Rajasthan Royals announced Friday that Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Bella Hadid
3 seconds ago
Bella Hadid shows off her toned midriff in a cropped white shirt beneath a pink plaid jacket

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she exited the Burberry show at Central...
Prince Harry
3 mins ago
Prince Harry will NOT return to UK

Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK this month for...
Dua Lipa
8 mins ago
Dua Lipa puts on a racy show, grabbing her cleavage through a tight black jumpsuit with semi-transparent panels and sultry snaps

Dua Lipa's latest slew of snaps, which she posted to Instagram on...
Aaron Finch
11 mins ago
IPL 2022: Aaron Finch named as replacement for Alex Hales at Kolkata Knight Riders

BANGALORE: The Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced...
Adsence Ad 300X600