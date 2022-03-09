Watch: ‘it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,’ says Pat Cummins

RAWALPINDI: The historic maiden Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ended in a draw after bowlers took only 14 wickets in five days.

RAWALPINDI: The historic maiden Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ended in a draw after bowlers took only 14 wickets in five days.

The pitch, according to Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, was specifically intended to counter the visitors’ pace attack.

Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Cameron Green were the four-pace bowling options for Australia, while Nathan Lyon was the lone spinner and Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne offered overs with their part-time spin.

“Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,” Cummins said post-match.

“I think that’s a positive. And, sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it’s not a bad result,” he added.

Cummins is pleased with his bowlers’ efforts throughout the Test match, and explains why his key bowlers didn’t bowl much on Day Five.

“I think we all tried different things. All the quick bowlers, although we’ve spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we’ve all bowled around about 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload.

“Didn’t get a huge look at reverse swing this Test, but that might come into it later on. But I was really happy with how everyone went and everyone’s come through unscathed.”

Despite the batting-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi, Pat Cummins stressed the importance of revisiting their plans for them ahead of Karachi.

“I thought the Pakistani batters batted really well the whole game. Got themselves in and then once they got themselves in they were able to just tick over the score.

“We’ll spend the next couple days reviewing it having a look at maybe different plans ahead of Karachi, expecting probably different conditions as well,” he added.

Cummins, on the other hand, praised the Rawalpindi audience for making the dead Test entertaining.

“They were fantastic the crowd, really passionate crowd for obviously Pakistan but really respectful and great for our players as well. I loved that. Every time we walked onto the field they’re chanting and trying to get waves from our players, which is awesome.”

Have a look

It’s worth noting that the second Test of the three-match series will begin in Karachi on March 12.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com