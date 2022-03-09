Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:32 pm
Watch: Pakistan-Australia teams arrives in Karachi for the second Test match

KARACHI: The Pakistan and Australia teams have arrived in Karachi for the second Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy; both teams are in a BioSecure Bubble at Karachi Airport.

Pakistan-Australia teams’ departures were slightly delayed as a result of the security clearance, and they only left for the airport after receiving it.

The pitch in Rawalpindi was criticised for being a dead wicket for bowlers, therefore the conditions in Karachi are expected to be different.

The teams will practise at the National Stadium Karachi on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., with the second Test beginning on March 12th.

The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw, despite the players setting numerous records: Pakistan scored 476/4 batting first, Australia was bowled out for 459 in response, Pakistan then added 252* for the opening wicket on the last day before stumps were called on Day 5.

Imam-ul-Haq scored centuries in both innings, Abdullah Shafique hit his first century, and Azhar Ali was the match’s highest scorer with 185 runs.

The top four Australian batters, Khwaja (97), Warner (68), Labuschagne (90), and Smith (90), all scored half-centuries (78). Pakistan’s Nauman Ali was the only bowler to have some success, taking six wickets in the first innings.

