Watch: Ramiz Raja supports Pindi Stadium Test pitches

Pak vs Aus: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has commented on the state of the pitch used in the just finished Test match in Rawalpindi.

Raja addressed worries about the “dead wicket” in a video issued by the PCB, but endorsed the level track in Pindi Stadium.

“I understand fans’ frustration and a result would have been good but this is a three-match series. We need to remember that there is a lot of cricket to come still. Just for the heck of it, we don’t want to prepare a fast and bouncy pitch and play into Australia’s hands,” said Ramiz Raja.

“We also had limited resources for this Test…when you have a disturbed bowling and batting pair which is raw, you prepare according to that. Then we didn’t have a leg-spinner ready because Yasir Shah was unfit,” he added.

“A drawn Test match isn’t a good advertisement for Test cricket,” Raja confessed, but he maintained his commitment to good pitches across Pakistan.

“I came in September and the season had already started. It takes five to six months to prepare a pitch. When the season finishes you will see that we are bringing in soil from Australia and we are experimenting here with soil experts. We will redo 50-60 pitches all over Pakistan as soon as our season ends in March-April,” he said.

The second Test match between the two sides will take place on March 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

