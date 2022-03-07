Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:57 am
Watch: Ricky Ponting breaks down during live interview in remembrance of late Shane Warne

Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain and Warne's close friend claimed in an interview that he was shocked to hear the news and still doesn't sound believable to him.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. © 7NEWS Australia YouTube

Shane Warne, an Australian great, died on March 4th, shocking everyone. People across the cricketing world, from fans to fellow cricketers, are still startled.

In Koh Samui, Thailand, Warne died of a suspected heart attack. He was discovered lifeless in his Villa and, despite medical staff’s best attempts, he was unable to be revived.

His teammates have been in full disbelief since his death and are finding it difficult to process the news.

“I was shocked I think like probably the rest of the world. I mean I’ve got the messages when I woke up this morning. I went to bed last night knowing that I had to take my daughters for netball and then was confronted with what didn’t seem quite real at that time and even now probably doesn’t really seem like it’s real either so I’ve had a few hours now to digest it all and think about how a part of my life he was and reflect on a lot of those memories through the years,” Ricky Ponting said as he fought tears.

Ponting gave Warne honour, hailing him as the best bowler he has ever played with or against in his illustrious career.

“Halfway through my career when we turned up to do coaching clinics and whatever else, every young kid in Australia wanted to be more than one of the bold leg spinners. He is going to go down as one of the all-time greats of the game if not one the greatest. I’ve never played with a more better and competitive bowler, someone who changed and revolutionised spin bowling back into,” he added.

Have a look

It’s worth noting that during the course of his 15-year career, Warne took 1001 wickets. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, trailing only Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka, who has 1347 wickets to his name.

