Watch: Shane Warne ‘a hero’ to current Australia cricket team, says Pat Cummins

ISLAMABAD: Pat Cummins, the Australian cricket captain, said famous spinner Shane Warne, who died Friday, was "a hero" to the current generation of players while heading the team on a tour of Pakistan.

“So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero,” he said in a video message.

“The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged, and the game will never be the same after his passing.”

The Australians are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously declined due to security concerns.

At the end of the first day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Friday, Pakistan were 245 for one.

Hard to fathom. We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill. Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket. He had a huge affect on all he met. He transcended cricket. RIP King pic.twitter.com/614NRwq4wm — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 4, 2022

