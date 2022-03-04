Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 09:11 pm
Watch: Shane Warne’s top three international cricket moments

Shane Warne

(Photo credit: England Cricket Twitter)

KARACHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

He was regarded as one of the game’s all-time greats who reinvented spin bowling. He was 52 years old at the time.

Warne’s management issued a brief statement stating that Warne died in Thailand and that the cause of death was perhaps a heart attack.

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne has appeared in 145 Tests for Australia, taking 708 wickets. Warne had 293 scalps in 194 ODI outings.

Here are Shane Warne’s top three greatest moments

The ball of the century

The Gatting Ball, often known as the Ball of the Century, was one of Shane Warne’s most memorable international performances. On the second day of the first Test of the 1993 Ashes series at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Australian spin great delivered the delivery against England batter Mike Gatting.

It was Warne’s opening ball in his first Ashes Test against England. It was widely regarded as significant not only in the context of the match or series but also in cricket in general, as it signalled the return of leg-spin bowling.

1999 World Cup epic performance

South Africa were well on their way to ending their World Cup hoodoo in their World Cup semi-final encounter against Australia at 48/0 chasing 214 as a place in the final awaited.

Shane Warne was brought in when Australia needed a breakthrough. He literally turned the game around for Australia in three overs, grabbing three wickets to take the momentum back to Steve Waugh’s side before the thrilling conclusion of possibly the greatest one-day international ever.

Australia v England, Adelaide 2006

In December 2006, on day five of the Australia-England Test, a draw appeared to be the only possible outcome of the second Ashes Test.

In the first innings, England had a nine-wicket lead, but Warne’s inspired spell turned the game around, opening the way for an improbable Australian win.

On the last day, Warne took four wickets as England were bowled out for 129 in their second innings. The match was won by Australia by 6 wickets.

