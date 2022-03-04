What Shane Warne tweeted few hours before his death?

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand, shocking the cricketing world, which had just come to terms with the death of legend Rodney Marsh.

The legendary spinner appeared in 145 Test matches for Australia, taking 708 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had also played 194 One-Day Internationals for Australia, taking 293 wickets.

In the 1993 Ashes, Warne was credited with bowling the “bowl of the century” when he dismissed England batsman Mike Gatting.

Despite being out of action for several years, the former cricket legend was active on social media and kept in touch with his fans.

In his most recent tweet, he expressed condolences for legendary former Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh, who died on Friday morning at the age of 74 after being in an induced coma at Adelaide Hospital.

“It’s with sadness that we report Rod Marsh’s death. He was a living legend of our great game and an inspiration to countless young boys and girls “Warne had previously stated.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

The spinner said Rod had cared deeply about cricket and gave so much, especially to Australia and England players.

“Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,” he added.