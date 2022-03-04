Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

What Shane Warne tweeted few hours before his death?

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Shane Warne

What Shane Warne tweeted few hours before his death?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand, shocking the cricketing world, which had just come to terms with the death of legend Rodney Marsh.

The legendary spinner appeared in 145 Test matches for Australia, taking 708 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had also played 194 One-Day Internationals for Australia, taking 293 wickets.

In the 1993 Ashes, Warne was credited with bowling the “bowl of the century” when he dismissed England batsman Mike Gatting.

Despite being out of action for several years, the former cricket legend was active on social media and kept in touch with his fans.

In his most recent tweet, he expressed condolences for legendary former Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh, who died on Friday morning at the age of 74 after being in an induced coma at Adelaide Hospital.

“It’s with sadness that we report Rod Marsh’s death. He was a living legend of our great game and an inspiration to countless young boys and girls “Warne had previously stated.

The spinner said Rod had cared deeply about cricket and gave so much, especially to Australia and England players.

“Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,” he added.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Imam-ul-Haq scores his first Test century

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq scored his first Test century on Friday to lead Pakistan's...
6 hours ago
Enjoying my stay in Pakistan, says Nick Hockley

Nick Hockley, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket Australia (CA), said...
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to watch first Test between Pakistan and Australia

The historic tour of Australia to Pakistan started with its first Test...
6 hours ago
WATCH: I am Nyle Syed Babar Azam, a boy inspird by Babar Azam

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is now an inspiration for many fans...
6 hours ago
‘Good luck to both teams’: PM Imran welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan, visiting...
7 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry invites Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has invited the Indian cricket...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shane Warne
3 mins ago
Shane Warne’s greatest hits from his international career

Shane Warne, the great Australian spinner, died of a suspected heart attack...
Kyiv
4 mins ago
In the battle for Kyiv, Ukrainian troops shoot a Russian attack helicopter out of the sky

In harrowing footage from the first days of the invasion of Ukraine,...
9 mins ago
Brave mum whose son was stillborn donates 50 pints of breast milk to sick babies

After her newborn son was stillborn, a brave mother who nearly died...
Saba Qamar Nauman Ijaz's ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ won hearts before its release
15 mins ago
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ won hearts before its release

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have...
Adsence Ad 300X600