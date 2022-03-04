Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 07:59 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Will give tough time to Australia: Babar Azam

APP News Agency

04th Mar, 2022. 07:59 am
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam believes the absence of Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf might have disturbed the team’s combination a bit, but hoped that the top order was in good form to give tough time to Australia.

“The absence of Hassan and Faheem has disturbed our combination a bit as Faheem contributed both in batting and bowling while Hassan is one of the best bowlers who have made us win matches.

But our focus is to play the best combination and our top batters Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan are in form, so I’m hopeful that we will play good cricket and give tough time to Australia. No doubt Australia is a top team and we cannot take them easy, but we have planned and you will see good cricket,” he said in a pre-match presser on Thursday.

He said players prepared well in the training camp at Karachi.

“We have not prepared the final 11 yet, we will see the pitch on Friday and decide. Definitely fast bowlers get help on Rawalpindi wicket but spinners do have an important role to play there.”

The prolific batter said we would try to continue the Bangladesh series win momentum. “The matches will be tough matches but we will utilize the home conditions. Though our main players have suffered setbacks but it goes on. We keep that aside and focus on cricket.”

He said we would rely on our Playing 11 and he was confident to give his best. “We will see the next week’s weather and will go in the morning and decide the final 11.”

On playing spinner Yasir Shah, he said there was his injury issue, but he was called in the camp and he is in the reserves. “He hasn’t played cricket from the past one or two months but work on his fitness is underway, as he’s one of the best bowlers who has won many matches for Pakistan. We will utilize him wherever we’ll need him after he gets 100 percent fit.”

Azam said as a captain his focus was to take work from the team and make Pakistan win through performance.

Meanwhile, Australian Skipper Patrick Cummins said we don’t have the Playing 11 yet but we want to have another look at the wickets in the morning, so we’ll probably go with two spinners or the three quicks.”

“We had a good look at the wicket the last few days and it looks like a good wicket. Probably as expected not a heap of grass on it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

About the three frontline players missing from Pakistan squad Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf, Cummins said in international cricket you’ve got to have a squad of players. “I’m sure that will be a big loss but it gives others opportunities. You saw that throughout the summer in Australia someone like Josh Hazlewood was missed and we’re able to have Scott Boland come in debut and he performed fantastically.”

To a question on Rawalpindi wicket good for pacers, he said he hopes seeing the stats it seemed to favor fast bowlers. “It looks a good wicket, so I don’t think it’s going to be seaming or swinging all over the place, but I think after bowling on the practice wickets next to the wicket. They’re nice to bowl, so hopefully it’s much the same in the middle.”

Speaking about bounce on the wicket, Cummins said he doubts there would be as much bounce or as quick as in Australia. “It seems okay but I don’t think it’ll be a super quick wicket.

To a question, he said Mitchell has been bowling fantastically while Ashton Agar hasn’t played a lot of red ball cricket but he has been fantastic whenever he’s played for Australia.

“For our batting group we’ve to be prepared to bat and bat and yes there are certain stages where you feel like it’s going to speed up be brave enough to take on those opportunities. I think all the basics of test cricket is the same.”

Regarding moisture on the wicket after rain, he said he doesn’t think it would be too much of a factor as all would be covered.

Cummins said the whole previous generation of Australian teams didn’t get to experience Pakistan, so we feel really lucky and fortunate that we were the first team to be back here playing.

“I think at the end of our career we’ll look back on and think that was really special. I mean the way we’ve been looked after with the security, we have never experience anything like. We are proud and happy to be experiencing the test cricket over here in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, both teams training and practice session to be held at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday were cancelled due to the rain.

Read More

17 hours ago
'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

RAWALPINDI: Australia's first Test in Pakistan in 24 years starting Friday is...
17 hours ago
Australia suffer Covid blow on eve of Women's World Cup

WELLINGTON: Australia's star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for Covid-19 on...
17 hours ago
Knight hopes spirit of 2017 inspires England's World Cup defence

WELLINGTON: England captain Heather Knight hopes her side's ability to thrive in...
17 hours ago
South Africa eye first World Cup triumph, despite loss of Van Niekerk

WELLINGTON: If South Africa are to win the Women's World Cup for...
1 day ago
Is Javed Afridi Interested in Purchasing Chelsea Football Club?

According to the Spanish sports website Soy Madridista, Javed Afridi, a prominent...
1 day ago
Mario Hermoso's injury has been confirmed by Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Mario Hermoso, an Atletico Madrid defender, is expected to miss Sunday's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
30 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 4th March, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 March 2022, Check updated...
USD to PKR
39 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 4, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
45 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 4th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 4th March 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 4, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (4th, March 2022) today...
Adsence Ad 300X600