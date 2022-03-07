Women’s CWC 2022: New Zealand thrased Bangladesh by 9 wickets

In a rain-affected match on Monday, New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket victory against Bangladesh, resuming their Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign.

The Kiwis, who lost their first encounter to the West Indies, looked in complete control in a contest when the innings was cut to 27 overs due to heavy rain.

Suzie Bates hammered 79 off 69 balls and Amelia Kerr hit 47 off 37 balls to help them reach 144-1 with seven overs to spare.

Captain Sophie Devine said New Zealand needed to “move on quickly” from the West Indies defeat but admitted she feared the match against Bangladesh would be washed out, in a potentially disastrous blow to their hopes of making the knockouts.

“We know that this competition’s going to be tight so we’re certainly happy we managed to get a win,” she said.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said the cold, wet conditions affected her players.

“We’ve never played in these conditions because of the rain,” she said.

“Our bowlers couldn’t grip the ball properly and we couldn’t see the ball properly on the ground, so it was very tough.”

She said the Bangladesh batters struggled to form partnerships but hailed her team’s fighting spirit.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ever ODI meeting between the teams.

Bangladesh’s openers got off to a fast start in their 27-over innings, looking to improve on their sluggish run rate, which cost them dearly in their tournament opener, a 32-run loss to South Africa.

Before departing, Shamima Sultana struck 33 off 36 balls, while Amy Satterthwaite put a stop to Bangladesh’s scoring with two wickets in her first over and three for 25.

Fargana Haque managed 52 off 63 balls but was run out by Frances Mackay, who performed spectacularly in the field.

Devine was dismissed cheaply for 14 but Bates and Kerr combined for a decisive 108-run stand.