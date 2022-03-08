Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WWC 2022: Australia beat Pakistan by seven-wicket

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: With a convincing seven-wicket win against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, Australia cemented their place as Women's Cricket World Cup favourites.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:34 pm
Australia

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana (C) walks from the field with teammates after their loss during the Round 1 Women’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: With a convincing seven-wicket win against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, Australia cemented their place as Women’s Cricket World Cup favourites.

Alyssa Healy, the six-time champions’ opening batter, led the way with 72 off 79 balls, supported by 35 from skipper Meg Lanning and 34 from Rachel Haynes.

After losing the toss and being sent into bat, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof struck 78 to help her team reach 190-6.

Pakistan paid the price for a sluggish run rate despite a much-improved performance in their first-round loss to India.

Despite a much-improved performance in their first-round loss to India, Pakistan paid the price for a slow run rate.

The outcome places Australia atop the tournament’s eight-team standings, but Pakistan is in last place, with two losses and a little chance of making the last four.

“Everyone’s in really good form, we all got starts and I guess we’re all feeling in good nick,” Lanning said.

“Pakistan did extremely well and made it hard for us to take wickets so we were disciplined and kept that run rate in check.”

Pakistan’s total was never going to be enough against Australia’s powerful big hitters, who reached 193-3 with 15.2 overs to spare.

Pakistan, according to Maroof, is unable to exert pressure in the field.

“We could have stopped them, they gave us chances but we didn’t capitalise,” she said.

“In fielding we could have done much better.”

Pakistan has now gone 13 ODIs without a win against Australia.

Pakistan will play South Africa on Friday, while Australia will meet hosts in New Zealand on Sunday.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Pakistan openers solid as first Australia Test heads for draw

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique added another century stand in batting practise conditions...
7 hours ago
WATCH: Bimash Maroof celebrates her 50 in a cradle style

Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan women's team, is leading by...
7 hours ago
Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of...
8 hours ago
Zverev gets probation over Mexico meltdown

LOS ANGELES: Alexander Zverev was handed a suspended sentence on Monday following...
8 hours ago
Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag

PARIS: While the ATP rankings barely moved on Monday following a weekend...
9 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Pakistan restrict Australia at 459 on fourth day of first Test

On Tuesday, Australia were all out for 459 in their first innings...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

omani riyal to pkr
2 mins ago
OMR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8 March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs392.850 and...
KWD TO PKR
4 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8 March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs481.850 and...
Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Harry makes an unexpected appearance in a cowboy hat at the Texas Rodeo

Prince Harry donned a cowboy hat instead of his royal crown for...
QAR TO PKR
8 mins ago
QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupees) on, 8th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.63 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600