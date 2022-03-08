WWC 2022: Australia beat Pakistan by seven-wicket

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: With a convincing seven-wicket win against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, Australia cemented their place as Women's Cricket World Cup favourites.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: With a convincing seven-wicket win against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, Australia cemented their place as Women’s Cricket World Cup favourites.

Alyssa Healy, the six-time champions’ opening batter, led the way with 72 off 79 balls, supported by 35 from skipper Meg Lanning and 34 from Rachel Haynes.

After losing the toss and being sent into bat, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof struck 78 to help her team reach 190-6.

Pakistan paid the price for a sluggish run rate despite a much-improved performance in their first-round loss to India.

The outcome places Australia atop the tournament’s eight-team standings, but Pakistan is in last place, with two losses and a little chance of making the last four.

“Everyone’s in really good form, we all got starts and I guess we’re all feeling in good nick,” Lanning said.

“Pakistan did extremely well and made it hard for us to take wickets so we were disciplined and kept that run rate in check.”

Pakistan’s total was never going to be enough against Australia’s powerful big hitters, who reached 193-3 with 15.2 overs to spare.

Pakistan, according to Maroof, is unable to exert pressure in the field.

“We could have stopped them, they gave us chances but we didn’t capitalise,” she said.

“In fielding we could have done much better.”

Pakistan has now gone 13 ODIs without a win against Australia.

Pakistan will play South Africa on Friday, while Australia will meet hosts in New Zealand on Sunday.

