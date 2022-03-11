Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 12:55 am
WWC 2022: Omaima Sohail bowled 7-ball over due to umpire’s miscalculation

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup in New Zealand has been plenty of exciting matches and nail-biting finishes.

Omaima Sohail

Omaima Sohail. © News18

WWC 2022: The current International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup in New Zealand has been plenty of exciting matches and nail-biting finishes.

An umpire’s error in the ninth match of the tournament, between Pakistan and South Africa, has piqued the interest of cricket fans all around the world.

Omaima Sohail of Pakistan bowled the 27th over, and an umpire’s error in ball counting allowed Omaima to deliver seven balls in that over.

The umpire gave South Africa’s Sune Luus out trapped LBW on the sixth ball of the over, which was supposed to be the penultimate delivery.

The decision was overturned, however, after the hitter requested that the umpire reconsider the decision. The umpire lost track of the balls delivered in the over as a result of all the DRS turmoil.

The match itself was a nail-biter in the final over, with South Africa defending their score with only one ball remaining.

South Africa, batting first, amassed a respectable total of 223 runs. If Pakistan’s team had taken their chances on the field, the total would have been significantly lower. South Africa scored 223 runs thanks to Laura Wolvaardt’s 75 and captain Sune Luus’s 62 runs.

Pakistan had some strong partnerships while chasing the target, but South Africa’s wickets at regular intervals enabled them protect their total in the penultimate over.

