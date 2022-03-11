Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:38 pm
WWC 2022: Pakistan on verge of missing out World Cup

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan lost for the third time in a row against South Africa in the Women's Cricket World Cup on Friday, putting their chances of making the playoffs in danger.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Nida Dar (R) fails to gain her ground as South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka (L) gets her runs out during the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan lost for the third time in a row against South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Friday, putting their chances of making the playoffs in danger.

Pakistan came agonisingly close to winning the match after finishing last in the eight-team event after devastating losses to India and Australia.

They were all out for 217, chasing a total of 224, after losing two wickets in the penultimate over.

Sune Luus, the captain of South Africa, said it was a nerve-wracking experience for her side, which overcame Bangladesh in their first match.

“You’ve got to love a World Cup game, no game’s easy,” she said.

“I’m just happy with the team’s performance, even though we’re not playing our best cricket yet.”

Luus stated before the match that she wanted her batters to bat with greater ferocity than they did in their win over Bangladesh, when they were held to 207 runs.

Laura Wolvaardt, who opened the innings with an aggressive 75, followed the script, but the remainder of the top order battled against Pakistan’s spinners.

The middle order provided more resistance, with Luus scoring 62 runs and Chloe Tryon and Trisha Chetty each contributing 31.

Pakistan’s most effective bowlers were spinner Ghulam Fatima and all-rounder Fatima Sana, who each took three wickets.

Four dropped catches hampered the bowling attack’s pressure, but South Africa’s score of 223-9 was far from intimidating.

After Shabnim Ismail claimed two wickets in two balls, Pakistan got off to a slow start in the chase, but Nahida Khan and Omaima Sohail put on a key 69-run partnership.

Khan was dismissed for 40 and Sohail was dismissed for 65, but neither batted to the end.

With Pakistan requiring just over a run per ball from the final ten overs, Nida Dar was tasked with leading the tailers to victory.

She put in a strong performance, scoring 55 runs before being bowled with Pakistan needing 11 runs in seven deliveries and falling barely short of the target.

