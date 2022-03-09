WWC 2022: Trent Boult gives Fatima Sana some bowling advice

The Pakistan women's squad is currently in New Zealand preparing for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup 2022.

The Green Girls have lost their first two games of the tournament. Arch-rivals India defeated Pakistan by 107-run, on the other hand, Australia also defeated Pakistan by seven-wicket.

The team will now meet South Africa at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 11. In the evening, players had the option of participating in an optional training session, while others went to the gym to recover.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana, the ICC Emerging Player of the Year in 2021, got the opportunity to meet Trent Boult, the New Zealand bowling star, in the same gym.

The 20-year-old is seen conversing with the No. 1 ODI bowler and receiving some helpful bowling advice.

It is not everyday that you run into Trent Boult in your recovery gym session, so @imfatimasana decided to take some tips from the New Zealand great#BackOurGirls #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/MJ1hMTHNlt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 9, 2022

