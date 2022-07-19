Alex Rins to join LCR Honda in 2023

Spain’s three-time MotoGP race victor Alex Rins.

Join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023.

Two-year agreement following Suzuki’s choice to leave MotoGP.

Alex Rins, Former title holders Suzuki recently said they will be leaving MotoGP because of monetary reasons.

His colleague and comrade Joan Mir, the 2020 title holder, looking for new groups.

“I’m extremely glad to join the LCR Honda Team,” Rins said in an explanation. “Changing group and bicycle is a test yet I am prepared to give my 100 percent and to try all that I’ve mastered during my years in the MotoGP class.

“(LCR director) Lucio (Cecchinello) and Honda’s trust have been essential for me in choosing to take on this test with this plant. I might want to say thanks to them for this open door.”

The 26-year-old Rins will act as a trade for Alex Marquez, who is set to join Gresini in 2023.

“Rins is an accomplished rider, a quick rider and a platform finisher,” Cecchinello said.

“This abundance of involvement, combined with Rins’ capacity to give the exact ideas to his professionals, as I’ve heard, will unquestionably assist us with further developing our bicycle bundle, intending to battle for more platform.”

