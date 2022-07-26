Advertisement
Alexandra Popp to miss Euro 2023 amid injury

Germany’s professional football player Alexandra Popp

  • Popp may likely never be able to play at a European Championship.
  • She also skipped Euro 2017.
  • She said it was good to raise a winning trophy in the air.
Alexandra Popp seemed destined to never play at a European Championship due to injury, but the seasoned striker is now leading Germany back to the top of women’s soccer at Euro 2022.

The Euro had been the thorn in the side of the 31-year-illustrious old’s career until he touched down in England a few weeks ago. She is an Olympic gold medalist and a Champions League winner with Wolfsburg.

Her willingness to play despite ankle ligament damage in Wolfsburg’s Champions League final victory over Lyon jeopardised her prospects of competing at Euro 2013.

Four years later, a knee injury prevented Popp from participating in Euro 2017.

Injuries threatened to spoil what will likely be her final opportunity to be crowned European champion at the international level.

In the past fifteen months, Popp has undergone two more knee surgery to repair her meniscus, and she has only returned in March.

Even after proving her fitness in time to be selected by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Popp’s preparations for the event were hampered by a positive coronavirus test.

Popp, a trained zookeeper, has exhibited the behaviour of a caged animal since entering the competition as a substitute in Germany’s opening match against Denmark.

In her 115th appearance for Germany, she scored 25 minutes into her maiden Euro encounter with a diving header that capped a 4-0 victory over Denmark.

In what she later characterised as the most emotional moment of her career, the striker fell to her knees in an impassioned celebration and appeared on the edge of tears.

Stateswoman

Another Covid-19 case for Lea Schueller in the German camp paved the door for Popp to start against Spain, when she scored another header.

Alexandra Popp is the first player to score in four successive games at the same women’s European Championship after scoring against Finland and Austria in the quarterfinals.

Her eagerness to make an impression was demonstrated by the dash she made in the closing minute of the match to intercept an attempted clearing by Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, which rebounded into the net.

“There are few players in the world who have similar qualities,” said former Germany women’s coach Horst Hrubesch this week.

Popp’s influence has been crucial off the field for a young German club attempting to regain control of European soccer.

Die Nationalelf have dominated the Euro over the years, having won the championship eight times.

However, their advancement to the semi-finals in England is their first at a major competition since the 2015 World Cup.

As one of the squad’s elder stateswomen, Popp was part of a team that negotiated bonuses from the German football association that may reach 61,000 euros per player for winning Euro 2022.

This payment is just two games away, as Germany has won all four games without surrendering a goal thus far.

Wednesday’s semi-final against France will be Germany’s hardest test so far, but Popp already has ideas for Sunday’s final in front of a sold-out Wembley.

“How about raising the trophy in the air?” Popp said. “That sounds like a good plan.”

