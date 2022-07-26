All-rounder Marizanne Kapp out of Commonwealth Games

Marizanne Kapp will miss the cricket event in the Commonwealth Games 2022 – ICC

Kapp has been ruled out of Proteas squad ahead of Commonwealth Games.

Luus and Shabnim will be a part of the squad for the Games.

The board has not yet announced the replacement for Kepp.

The announcement that renowned all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will miss the forthcoming Commonwealth Games event in Birmingham has dealt a big blow to South Africa.

Recently, Marizanne Kapp was touring England with the rest of her South African squad, but she had to return home early to attend to a personal situation after her brother-in-law was critically injured in an accident.

The Proteas had hoped Kapp would return for the 10-day competition at Edgbaston, but South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng ruled out the 32-year-old after Monday’s T20I series finale loss to England by 38 runs.

Moreeng indicates that captain Sune Luus and veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail will be available for South Africa’s Commonwealth Games opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

Both players sat out the last Twenty20 International of the series against England in Derby on Monday, but Moreeng anticipates that both will play against the White Ferns.

“It’s a precaution from medical (perspective) to make sure they are 100 percent for that game and ready for the first game, so yes, they will be 100 percent,” Moreeng said.

“She’s recovering very well, Sune, and she definitely will be able to bowl. Regarding Marizanne, she will be out of the Commonwealth (Games).”

South Africa has not officially named Kapp’s replacement, although veteran batter Tazmin Brits remains in the running after her eye-catching fifty against England.

