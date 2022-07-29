Anahat Singh Wins, India tops in TT

It has been a decent day such a long ways for India.

Long ways at the CWG 2022. In badminton, PV Sindhu.

India whipped Pakistan 5-0 in a Mixed Team Group a match.

Anahat Singh, 14, won her squash Round of 64 match against Jada Ross from St Vincent and the Grenadines, while in other games.

The men’s table tennis crew has additionally areas of strength for begun Singapore in its subsequent match.

Aside from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and the three pairs groups additionally won their separate rubbers against Pakistan. The Indian ladies’ hockey group too began its mission with a 5-0 win over Ghana.

In one more enormous turn of events, swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the semi-finals of 100m backstroke with a timing of 54.68 seconds.

In one more significant win by an Indian, fighter Shiva Thapa crushed Pakistan’s Suleiman Baloch 5-0 in 63kg.

The Indian ladies’ TT group got going the mission with a bang by overcoming South Africa 3-0 in their most memorable gathering match and afterward enlisting a 3-0 win against Fiji in their subsequent game, while the men’s group beat Barbados.

India, notwithstanding, tasted routs in yard bowls, swimming (50m butterfly and 400m free-form) and cycling occasions.

Likewise, the India ladies’ cricket crew lost to Australia by three wickets.

The first day of the season can go far in establishing a decent vibe for the Indian contingent in the occasion.

