Armand Duplantis: Sweden breaks post vault world record to win gold

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own post vault.

World record with a leap of 6.21 meters on Sunday en route.

Winning his most memorable gold decoration at the World Championships.

Armand Duplantis cleared 6.00m to ensure the title, before he put his focus on his own record of 6.20m set at the World Indoor Championships.

In Belgrade recently and developed it by 1cm with his subsequent endeavor.

The world title finishes the 22-year-old’s assortment, making him the main post vaulter to have won gold at the Olympics, World Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Junior Championships, World Youth Championships and European Championships.

“As a matter of fact, I didn’t contemplate the record that much today,” Duplantis said. “Normally, it is in every case some place in my sub-conscience.

However today I was truly centered around the success and I truly needed to win the gold so gravely. It was the decoration I was absent.

“So when I was on this level, it was like everything met up and it occurred from that point. I love bouncing in Eugene and it was astounding here.”

Duplantis took two endeavors at 5.87m prior to clearing 6.00m and 6.06m easily to edge Dmitri Markov’s Championships characteristic of 6.05m set in Edmonton in 2001.

He then had the bar raised to 6.21m, missing the mark on his most memorable endeavor yet taking off to the world record on the second.

It was the third time this year that Duplantis has established a worldwide best and his fifth exceptional leap generally subsequent to breaking Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie’s 6.16m world imprint with a leeway of 6.17m in February 2020.

American Chris Nilsen bounced 5.94m to take silver on countback in front of the Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena, who came out on top for his country’s most memorable World Championships award.

“This was the kind of thing I truly needed yet I couldn’t say whether I was anticipating it,” Obiena said.

“I certainly didn’t expect that I would bounce that high.

What’s more, I wouldn’t believe that it would really take that high to win a decoration.”

