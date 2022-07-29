Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam confident of winning the tournament

Screengrab of video of interview of Babar Azam shred by PCB on YouTube

Babar Azam is certain that Pakistan would maintain its dominant performance in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Asia Cup 2022.

The Pakistan team were undefeated in the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year. The Green Shirts defeated India in a World Cup match for the first time ever.

“We are very much familiar with UAE conditions. Our record is good there and we will try to play competitive cricket in the upcoming Asia Cup,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The tournament has been relocated from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to political and economic upheaval on the island. The Asian event will occur between the dates of August 27 and September 11.

“It is difficult to switch to white-ball cricket immediately. There is a lot of difference between white-ball and red-ball cricket. White-ball cricket is played with more aggression as compared to red-ball cricket,” he concluded.

Babar is currently the most consistent batsman across all formats, it should be emphasised. He is ranked first in ODIs and T20Is by the ICC, while he is placed third in Tests.

