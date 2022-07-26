Asia Cup 2022: SLC to meet with ACC to discuss hosting rights

SLC will meet ACC officials to discuss the tournament’s 2022 hosting rights.

The local government has given a green signal to host the event.

Pakistan, along with other Asian giants have directly qualified for the main event.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will meet with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on July 28 after receiving approval from their government to host the Asia Cup 2022.

According to Sri Lankan media, the federal government has reached out to the SLC in an effort to host the Asia’s mega cricket event.

“A top Government official already discussed with the SLC officials and given the green light to host Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka. SLC officials will now meet ACC’s high-ups on July 28 in Dubai,” a Sri Lankan media reported.

Earlier, SLC informed ACC that they will be unable to host the Asian event owing to political and economic instability in their country.

BCCI’s president Saurav Ganguly stated that the mega event has been relocated to the UAE after SLC’s discussions with the ACC. Following this, Indian media began campaigns for the Asian event, mentioning the UAE as the location.

The tournament is scheduled to be staged between August 24 and September 11. In the first phase of qualifying, the UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, and Hong Kong will compete. A team from the qualifiers will eventually join the five major teams in the main tournament.

Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have already qualified for the main tournament.

