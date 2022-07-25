Athing Mu hammers the entryway on Hodgkinson to take 800m gold

American Olympic champion Athing Mu added the world 800 meters.

Athing Mu took up the running with 300m to go however Hodgkinson, likewise second behind her in the Tokyo Olympics, went with her.

When the American floated somewhat wide within path coming into the home straight the Briton, additionally 20, half-fit into the hole and looked set to go past.

Mu however, reasonably and progressively, moved back across and kept her shoulder and siphoning elbow before her adversary, closing the way to take the tape in one moment, 56.30 seconds, with Hodgkinson second in 1:56.38.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa won the fight for bronze in an individual best of 1:56.71, edging Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji who likewise ran her best season of 1:57.02.

“It was a quick rivalry and I love contending with other quick ladies, said Mu, who finished a memorable day by gathering the debut titles group prize for the United States from World Athletics head Seb Coe.

“I simply needed to be predictable this year and to go on with the successes that I have been having. Today, it was somewhat more diligently however it was extremely ideal to do it at home – 1,000 percent. The group is astounding.”

Hodgkinson said she figured she could move beyond Mu in the last 100m.

“I went within, yet the hole wasn’t there. I rushed to the line, gave it everything and I am content with world silver,” she added.

“I got so close, yet what will be will be and I am pleased to have allowed myself an opportunity out there.

“Athing is an extraordinary competitor. We are both 20 and have numerous years in front of us and we’ll meet on a world platform once more.”

