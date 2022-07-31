Australia: Triple gold after velodrome crash

Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, and the para-cycling combo.

Jess Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward have provided Australia.

Commonwealth Games riders with a golden feast at London velodrome.

Australia, Georgia Baker previously a champion in the team pursuit, won her second title in three days on Sunday with a brilliant effort.

In the 100-lap marathon point’s race.

Then Clonan, the last rider to compete, blazed over the two laps of the 500m time trial to win by a mere six-hundredths of a second over her Canadian competitor Kelsey Mitchell, setting a blazing Games record of 33.234 seconds.

They followed another triumph by the tandem team of Gallagher and Ward in the blind and visually impaired cyclists with sighted pilots 1000-meter time trial.

After a tragic incident at the Lee Valley velodrome, substantial questions were raised about rider and spectator safety on the day that Australia won three consecutive events.

English Olympic champion Matt Walls had to be taken to the hospital after being launched over the barriers and into the audience in a multi-rider pileup during the final lap of the Commonwealth Games 15km scratch race qualifying.

Matt Bostock, a cyclist from the Isle of Man, was also taken to the hospital, along with two spectators, before the remainder of the programme was cancelled as the end of the session approached.

Gallagher and Ward, who had been crowned sprint tandem B champions on the first day of competition, added the 1000m time trial championship in dominant fashion when the afternoon session began late.

And their fellow Australian paracycling team, Beau Wootton and sighted pilot Luke Zaccaria, won the bronze medal in the tandem B sprint, defeating the Welsh duo Alex Pope and Lloyd Steward.

Gallagher and Ward completed the four laps of the time trial in 1 minute, 7 seconds, and 0.416 seconds ahead of Sophie Unwin, the Englishwoman who was devastated after being denied a bronze medal in the sprint due to a lack of participants.

Nicholas Paul, the keirin champion of Trinidad, defeated Matt Glaetzer in the semi-finals of the sprint by a score of 2-1 in their three-race duel.

It was feared that Glaetzer’s Olympic career was finished after his high-speed crash in Saturday’s second round heat, which also took his English competitor Joe Truman to the hospital with a possible broken collar bone.

However, Australian team medics examined Glaetzer’s condition overnight following the 70km/h crash and declared less than two hours before the start of the race that he was cleared to compete for his sixth Olympic gold medal.

After being relegated to the bronze medal race against Jack Carlin, his colleague Matt Richardson advanced to the final by edging out the Scottish rider in the deciding and setting up a gold medal race with Paul.

