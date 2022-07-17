Babar Azam achieved 10,000 runs in international cricket

he completed this run today the match between Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam the legendary batsman has reached to 10,000 International runs.

He is the 11th batter of Pakistan to achieve this target.

Advertisement

Babar Azam the legendary batsman has reached to 10,000 International runs and become 11th batter of Pakistan to reach so far. he completed this run today the match between Sri Lanka. the test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is going on but with the help of 28* runs helped to reach this record.

He is the 11th batter of pakistan to achieve this target. Babar Azam played 228 innings to score 10,000. The names who written their names in this category are Javed Miandad with 248 innings, Saeed Anwer with 255 innings, Muhammad Yousuf with 261 innings, Inzamam-ul-haq with 281 innings, Younis Khan with 281 innings, misbah-ul;haq with 286 innings, Saleem Malik with with 309 innings, Mohammad Hafeez with 328 innings, Shoib Malik with 358 innings and Shahid Afridi with 441 innings.

🌟 1⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ international runs 🌟 Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th 🇵🇰 batter to accomplish this major milestone 👏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/hQV28gmn9O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2022

Advertisement

The Right-handed batsman has played 40 Tests, scoring 2,851 runs at 45.98, including 6 hundreds and 21 half-centuries. His innings of 196 against Australia was named the best in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

The elegant batsman has amassed 4,261 runs in 84 ODI innings with 16 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. His 158 against England is the best score by any Pakistani skipper.

Babar, the team’s T20I opener, has been brilliant. He’s scored 2,686 runs at 45.52, including a century and 26 fifties.

Babar Achieve this milestone achievement very quickly he have a lot of opportunist to break new record. he is the youngest player who break many record too early. a lot of opportunities waiting for him ahead

Also Read Babar Azam shows support for out-of-form Virat Kohli Virat Kohli missed the first ODI against England with a groyne injury....