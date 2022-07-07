Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily embrace as they go to Carolina

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily are prepared for their upcoming Panthers chapter.

Less than 24 hours after an eventful day, Emily shared on Instagram on Thursday that she and her quarterback husband, 27, are “going to Carolina.”

The Browns and Panthers reached an agreement on a deal for Baker Mayfield on Wednesday. A little while later, the quarterback and Emily celebrated their third wedding anniversary by sharing a kiss.

Following the Browns’ 17-season playoff drought, Mayfield, the No. 1 overall choice in 2018, guided the team to a spot in the postseason in 2020. Even though he had a strong third season in Cleveland, Mayfield suffered last year due to a shoulder injury, and the 8-9 Browns missed the playoffs.

Advertisement

When the Browns unexpectedly entered the race to sign Deshaun Watson earlier this season, they made the decision to adjust their quarterback strategy. Cleveland ultimately prevailed, signing Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal that was completely guaranteed. Watson recently agreed to resolve 20 of the 24 civil cases brought by massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct.

Although Watson’s playing status for the upcoming season has not yet been decided,

Mayfield, who claimed in April that the Browns had “disrespected” him, had been connected to Carolina for some time, but the trade’s stumbling block was the $18.8 million left on his deal.

According to a report from NFL Network published on Wednesday, Mayfield’s contract will cost the Browns $10.5 million, with the Panthers set to pay him $5 million or so. Additionally, Mayfield consented to reduce the final $3.5 million.