Bangladesh pacer is suspended for drug violations

Bangladesh pacer, Shohidul Islam, has been suspended for 10 months after admitting guilt for dug violating Article 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Code.

The 27-year-old bowler has only played one T20I for Bangladesh. Shohidul has been suspended from all forms of cricket for ten months after accepting the offence.

The 10-month suspension has been extended to May 28, the day he admitted to the offence, which means the Bangladesh pacer will be eligible to play on March 28, 2023.

Shohidul has only played one T20I for Bangladesh, where he took the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the series’ third and final match, which Pakistan won 3-0.

He was a member of Bangladesh’s touring squads for series against New Zealand and South Africa, although he did not play. He was also a member of Bangladesh’s Test and T20I squads for the current West Indies trip, but he was forced to withdraw owing to a side strain.

Shohidul’s urine sample tested positive for Clomifene, a Specified Substance on WADA’s Prohibited List. It is illegal to do so both in and out of competition. The urine sample was submitted by Shohidul as part of the ICC’s out-of-competition testing programme.

The ICC determined that Shohidul had mistakenly ingested the prohibited substance in the form of a pharmaceutical that he had been properly prescribed for medicinal purposes while issuing the suspension. Shohidul also claimed that he had no intention of using the illegal substance to improve his performance.

