Bangladesh rest skipper Mahmudullah for Zimbabwe T20s

  • Bangladesh appoints Nurul Hasan as the new captain for the three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe.
  • Mahmudullah Riyad was under fire for failing to inspire the team in last 13 T20 internationals.
  • Nurul has played 33 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 271 runs at an average of 12.90.
Bangladesh rested skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and appointed wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan on Friday as the new captain for the three-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe.

The decision was announced after the BCB chiefs held a meeting with Mahmudullah at its headquarters in Dhaka.

Mahmudullah had been under fire for failing to inspire the team, which lost 11 of their last 13 T20 internationals.

“We have been discussing his captaincy for the last few days,” BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told reporters. “After discussing with him, we have decided about sending a new team to Zimbabwe.”

“We have informed him that we have selected Nurul Hasan to lead this team,” he added.

Mahmudullah led Bangladesh to 16 wins and 26 defeats in T20Is since assuming the role in 2018.

New captain Nurul Hasan has played 33 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 271 runs at an average of 12.90.

He will lead Bangladesh in three T20Is against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club ground on July 30, July 31 and August 2.

 

