Bears give Patriots a 2024 seventh-round pick for WR N’Keal Harry

Former first-round pick traded to Bears for 2024 seventh-round pick.

N’Keal Harry wanted out of New England a year ago.

He received his wish on Tuesday.

Sources say the Patriots traded the former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Harry was New England’s first top pick at the position in years, but he never lived up to expectations. He played in just seven games as a rookie and never topped 350 receiving yards in a season with New England. In 2021, Harry was eager for a change of scenery but didn’t get one. He appeared in 12 games (four starts) and caught just 12 catches while teammates Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers had success with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Harry moves from a club where he didn’t fit to one that needs reinforcements. Chicago has low expectations for the new year. Darnell Mooney is the team’s top receiver, and Byron Pringle and Velus Jones are new additions.

Chicago’s first priority is protecting quarterback Justin Fields, who was hounded last season. Harry offers Fields another target, but the Bears’ success depends on how effectively they defend him.

Harry gets a second opportunity at a promising career. The former Arizona State standout struggled with a playoff-bound Chicago team in 2021. Harry deserves a bigger role on a team that needs talent. In his new home, he’ll prove it.

