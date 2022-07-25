Brooke Henderson stays calm to bring home Evian Championship

Advertisement
  • Canada’s Brooke Henderson recuperated from a loathsomeness.
  • Four-putt twofold intruder right off the bat in the last round.
  • Second major by a single shot at the Evian Resort Golf Club on Sunday.
Brooke Henderson, who began the day with a two-shot lead, made the turn at two-over standard before three birdies on the back nine.

Which incorporated an unequivocal 12-foot putt on the eighteenth – – permitted her to bring home the championship in the wake of checking 17-under by and large.

“After I sunk that putt, I took a gander at my sister, Brittany, and said: ‘did we truly do this?'” Henderson said.

“It was certainly a fascinating day and not the beginning I needed, however I remained patient. I knew going into the back nine, the platitude is that majors are won on the back nine on Sunday.

“So I attempted to remain in it and make a couple of birdies. The birdie on 18 was truly great… I’m really eager to have my second significant title and my twelfth success on Tour.”

Henderson, who came out on top for the 2016 ladies’ PGA Championship, edged American Sophia Schubert (16-under) to win the $1 million check while five others were tied for third, a further shot behind.

Next Story