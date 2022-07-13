Bumrah set new records with sizzling spell.

Jasprit Bumrah sets a new record for best ODI bowling figures by an Indian in England.

He becomes one of only 10 Indian bowlers to record six wickets in an ODI innings.

India bowled out England for 110, their lowest score in a 50-over match.

Jasprit Bumrah’s outstanding fast bowling performance in the first ODI, which had stats of 6/19, completely destroyed England’s batting order.

In doing so, he surpassed Kuldeep Yadav’s 6/25 against England in Nottingham in 2018 to set a new record for the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian bowler in England.

Bumrah also recorded the third-best ODI bowling statistics for an Indian, trailing only Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12).

By choosing to bowl first, India was able to make the most of the pitch conditions. In the second over, Bumrah struck first with a double-wicket maiden that claimed Joe Root and Jason Roy for a duck.

Then, with a peach of a delivery, he dispatched the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and scalped Liam Livingstone.

He then finished with remarkable figures of 7.2-3-19-6 after cleaning up the tail.

Against India, England scored 110 runs before being bowled out, their lowest score in a 50-over match. The top four scorers for England returned without trouble.

The Indian speed attack, led by Bumrah, was dominant, with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets and Prasidh Krishna grabbing the final one.

Rohit Sharma’s unbroken 58-ball 76 in response finished the process as India sailed to a 10-wicket victory.