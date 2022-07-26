Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to break into the top 5 after Rafael Nadal

Alcaraz rises to top 5 in rankings.

He becomes the second youngest player to do so.

Nadal was the first youngest player to break into the top 5.

After reaching the Hamburg final over the weekend, Carlos Alcaraz was recognised as the youngest player to break into the ATP top five since Rafael Nadal.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is the youngest guy to accomplish this achievement since his legendary compatriot entered the top five for the first time at age 18 in 2005.

Sunday, despite saving five match points, Alcaraz lost the German clay-court championship against Lorenzo Musetti, an Italian teenager, despite saving five match points.

Musetti climbed 31 spots to the 31st position in the rankings and will now be seeded for the US Open, which begins on August 29.

After the grass-court Grand Slam tournament was stripped of ranking points for barring Russian and Belarusian competitors, Daniil Medvedev remained the number one player in the world and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic fell to seventh.

ATP top 20:

1. Daniil Medvedev 7,775 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,850

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,165

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,045

5. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,895 (+1)

6. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,890 (-1)

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770

8. Andrey Rublev 3,575

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,445

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,025 (+1)

12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,960 (+1)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,928 (-2)

14. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,430 (+1)

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,325 (-1)

16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,130

17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,055

18. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,740

19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,615 (+1)

20. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,600 (-1)

Selected:

31. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1,280 (+31)

