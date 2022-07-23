Carlos Sainz and Magnussen go to back of matrix in France

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Will begin Sunday’s French Formula One Grand Prix.

Le Castellet from the rear of the framework because of motor punishments.

Carlos Sainz, the victor in Britain this month and fourth in the title, as of now had a 10-place punishment subsequent to participating.

The administering FIA said before definite practice on Saturday that Ferrari and Haas had supplanted the gas powered motor, turbocharger and engine generator units in their vehicles’ power units.

The progressions surpass both driver’s allotment for the season, setting off programmed punishments.

The Spaniard, quickest on Friday, had been generally expected to drop further as an outcome of his motor blowing and bursting into flames in Austria fourteen days prior.

“It’s generally challenging to surpass yet he has the speed, it tends to be a decent race for him,” Ferrari group supervisor Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports TV.

“I believe he’s zeroing in on attempting to have a decent end of the week and attempting to limit the drawback of having the punishments.”

Ferrari are pursuing their third progressive win this end of the week, with Charles Leclerc victorious in Austria after Sainz’s Silverstone achievement.

Haas likewise use Ferrari motors.

