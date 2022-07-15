Advertisement
Edition: English
CAS excuses requests by Russian FA and clubs against FIFA, UEFA bans

Articles
CAS excuses requests by Russian FA and clubs against FIFA, UEFA bans

  • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.
  • Russian soccer federation and four Russian clubs against FIFA.
  • UEFA’s decision to ban them from all competition until further notice.
CAS in March, rejected a request from the Russian soccer federation (FUR) to freeze FIFA’s suspension, effectively ending its hopes.

Later in May, Russian Premier League clubs Zenit St Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow, FC Sochi and CSKA Moscow filed an appeal against UEFA.

Global soccer’s governing body FIFA and European soccer’s governing body UEFA decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

“In all of these cases, the Panel determined that the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the public and government responses worldwide, created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond,” CAS said in a statement.

“In determining that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their aegis while such circumstances persisted, the Panel held that both parties acted within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations.”

After FIFA and UEFA’s decision, several national soccer associations also announced that they would not play against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, including those of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

